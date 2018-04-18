The video will start in 8 Cancel

Capital XTRA's huge Reloaded live show is back for 2018.

They will bring the best old skool anthems to Electric Brixton on Saturday May 19.

This year's theme is paying homage to R&B and hip-hop royalty, with sets coming from Manny Norte, Yinka, Ras Kwame, Mike Panteli, Toni Phillips and Robert Bruce.

There is no strict dress code but 'casual glam' and throwback styles are welcomed to match the music theme of the evening.

The event will also feature Beauty Blvd to add sparkle to the evening, as well as a retro photobooth.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketweb here.

How much are tickets?

The early bird tickets are priced at £10, plus a booking fee.

Once they're sold out general admission will cost £20, plus a booking fee.

Where is it?

Electric Brixton

Town Hall Parade

London

SW2 1RJ

When is it?

Saturday May 19

10:00pm – 5:00am | Last entry 1:30am

