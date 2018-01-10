Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

In 2006 Sam Duckworth aka Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly released his multi-genre debut album, now 12 years later he's back with the sixth LP under the moniker.

Already debuting tracks from the record, including 'Adults' and 'Always' in live sessions, it sees him develop the sounds and lyrics listeners have come to associate with Get Cape. He moves away from the infusion of genres, notably electronics, for a more stripped-back indie folk sound.

The upcoming album 'Young Adult', due for release on January 19 marks his sixth album as Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly, and sees Sam's return to the moniker for the first time in four years.

On his return to Get Cape, Sam says: "Although I put a record out 'London Royal' in 2014, to go with the final tour, this album is actually a half finished project from 2012. In 2012 I caught a life threatening illness and spent a couple of years recovering and putting myself back together.

"This record feels to me to be the first 'Get Cape' album since 2012. I came back to the moniker because I should have taken a break rather than ending the project.

"I felt I needed a new beginning and that, at the time, felt like ripping up and starting again. Really it was a combination of a break, a shake up and a fresh perspective that I needed. I’m pleased to be back and in a way, it doesn't really feel like I've left."

In those four years he has released two albums as Sam Duckworth entitled 'Amazing Grace', which he says was 'the product of a series of jams with friends' and 'Kingdoms'.

As well as those he released 'Baby Boomers 2' as part of the group Recreations, which he notes is 'a halfway house between the Octaves project I did with deep house folk Kraak Smaak and Get Cape'.

He adds: "If anything it's about bringing the Get Cape elements to Get Cape and using the dance elements elsewhere. It was a really fun and intensive project and one I’m keen to revisit and some of my best writing.

Meanwhile the 2017 release 'Kingdoms', he says was a result of revisiting his debut album during the 10th anniversary shows and realising there was more left of Get Cape.

Sam says: "It was written because I had an inkling that Get Cape. Wear Cape. Fly might need to come back.

"It was a collection of all the solo songs I had, that I didn't want to lose, raw and recorded over the turning of 2016 into 2017."

For an artist recording music under a moniker and also as themselves, there may be varied outcomes during the recording process.

On the differences between Get Cape releases and other works, Sam says: "For a long time, maybe too long, I've written in the studio.

"It feels like it's time for a change and 'Adults' represents a period of half and half. It was a very quick album to write in the sense, I knew what I wanted to say and how to say it.

"As a result it felt like the beginnings of a new process. This was my first record written at SS2 - my new studio in Southend - and it was a refreshing change.

"I hope this is a record that those people who listened ten years ago, will understand. It's reflecting on a lot of the same themes as my first two albums."

His debut album 'The Chronicles of a Bohemian Teenager', released back in 2006 received positive reviews from critics and found a legion of listeners.

Since then he has performed the album at Southend Pier as part of the 10th anniversary celebrations and now 2018 sees him return to Get Cape.

On the difference between the debut and upcoming album Sam says: "I feel like I'm more direct and confident in my song writing and maybe a bit more focused on rhythm and less on genre mashing.

"I miss elements of the early records, but I’m not really sure electro folk is my bag for this album. It's much more of a reflective sound. It's equally personal and acoustic lead, but a bit older, none the wiser though.

His upcoming shows will see him reunite with those listeners from ten years ago, who've followed him since the debut, during the noughties indie movement, which saw the genre dominate the airwaves and festival stages.

Sam says: "It's nice to be playing with a band, it means there's scope to do some of the earlier material justice. I hope that people who were fans before will be able to see that although the sentiment of the songs may have shifted, the music has too.

"It's fresher, more adventurous and something other than a traditional replication."

But those fans can be assured that Sam and the band will stay true to those early Get Cape roots, as he adds: "We've not really messed with them, just taken a decade worth of ideas and condensed them into something with more presence and coherence."

In particular the Village Underground show in London on January 18 marks his return as Get Cape, plus it coincides with the release of the LP.

"12 years worth of music, 12 musicians. It's going to be a raucous, retrospective set"

Sam says: "I can't wait. We've been drip feeding some live videos and the response has been really good.

"However, it feels like by show time we're going to be even tighter than that. It’s the best group of musicians I've played with and theres a really fun, free atmosphere. Rehearsals are going very well and I can't wait to play the songs to a room full of people.

And what can the fans expect? "12 years worth of music, 12 musicians. It's going to be a raucous, retrospective set with a full horn section and strings, flute, 2 drummers. The lot.", he says.

Following the one-off Village Underground show to kick off 2018, the rest of the year will see Sam and his band head out for even more live shows.

He adds: "There's some dates in May, including Lost Evenings at the Roundhouse, with Frank Turner. Then I'm really looking forward to being back at festivals with a big band. I'm very excited for what this year holds."

