Camila Cabello has announced details of a solo UK tour for 2018.

The Never Be The Same Tour will mark her headline debut tour here, which includes a date at London's Brixton Academy on June 12.

She will also head to Glasgow on June 5 and Birmingham on June 6 as part of the mini tour.

The dates are in support of her solo debut album Camila, which was released back in January and reached the number one spot in the US and number two in the UK.

Camila joined the likes of Gwen Stefani, Beyonce and Lauryn Hill who've all achieved a solo number one album after leaving a group. During her time in Fifth Harmony she reached number four on the albums chart.

As well as her album success, the track Havana reached number one on the UK singles chart and stayed at the top for five weeks.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday February 16.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Live Nation presale will take place at 9am on Thursday February 15. For tickets go to Live Nation here.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £38.70.

What are the tour dates?

June 5 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

June 6 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

June 12 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

