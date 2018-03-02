The video will start in 8 Cancel

Taylor Swift has announced two huge popstar support acts for her Reputation Stadium Tour.

Camila Cabello and Charli XCX will support Swift when she heads to the UK and Ireland for six show this summer.

They'll perform at Wembley Stadium on June 22 and 23, and tickets are still available here.

Taylor announced the news on Twitter in a video telling her 85 million followers: "I've been wanting to tell you this for a really long time ... I'm really excited, I hope you are too and I can't wait to see you."

The news comes as Cabello releases her debut solo album, which reached number one on the US albums chart. It marked her first release since leaving Fifth Harmony and features the huge number one single Havana.

She's also heading to the UK in June for her own headline shows, including a sold-out Brixton Academy date. Camila tweeted: "on every level, this is a dream come true, thank you Taylor for having me from the bottom of my heart, i love you so much !!!!!!!!"

Charli XCX released two acclaimed mixtapes in 2017 entitled Number 1 Angel and Pop 2, which featured collaborations with Carly Rae Jepsen, Brooke Candy and Tove Lo. These upcoming dates with her friend Taylor Swift will mark her biggest shows in the UK and first in a number of years.

She tweeted to her fans: "I AM SO EXCITED THANK U TAYLOR FOR HAVING ME".

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £62-£220, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

Friday June 8 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday June 9 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday June 15 - Dublin Croke Park

Saturday June 16 - Dublin Croke Park

Friday June 22 - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday June 23 - London Wembley Stadium

