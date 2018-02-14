Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Camden Rocks has announced details of its 2018 edition with a headline set from Maximo Park.

The rock event will host more than 200 bands across 20 venues on June 2. Other big names on this year's lineup include Public Image Ltd and Twin Atlantic.

Known for showcasing established names in the genre, this year with Mercury nominated Maximo Park, the festival also prides itself on giving a platform to up-and-coming talent.

The festival's organiser, Chris McCormack promotes Camden’s best club nights all-year round under the Camden Rocks Presents moniker, putting on over 300 gigs each year.

(Image: Ollie Grove)

He says "The festival is a total celebration of what Camden is all about as the creative hub of the UK music scene.

"So many great bands have cut their teeth here and it’s a pleasure to continue to fly the flag high for new, up and coming bands alongside the big names each year."

The lineup is completed by the likes of Pop Will Eat Itself, Urban Voodoo Machine, Raging Speedhorn and The Professionals.

Last year saw headline sets from Feeder, The Coral and The Damned.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from See Tickets here.

How much are they?

Tickets are currently priced at £44.64 for general admission.

An aftershow and general admission ticket is priced at £55.93.

What's the full lineup?

(Image: Steve Gullick)

Maximo Park / Public Image Ltd / Beatsteaks / Twin Atlantic / Mallory Knox / Pop Will Eat Itself / The Professionals / Hacktivists / Crazy Town / Raging Speedhorn / Urban Voodoo Machine / Sonic Boom Six / Brigade / Ryan Hamilton & The Traitors / The Red Paintings / Towers Of London

The Main Grains / Shvpes / Massive Wagons / Freeze The Atlantic / Asylums / Ducking Punches / Riskee and the Ridicule / Carcer City / Hands Off Gretal / Duke Of Wolves / Moses / Press To Meco / Childcare, JB Conspiracy / Gold Key

Dead! / The Bottom Line / Sleep Token / Airways / Sulpher / Create To Inspire / The Skinner Brothers / Bad Sign / The Bad Flowers / Cheap Meat / Lucie Barât / The Fallen State / Inklings / Deadly Circus Fire / Fierce Ideas / Desperate Measures / Sophie & the Giants / Death Valley Knights / Talia Dean / The Rising Souls / Strides / 7he7ouch / Natalie Shay.

Canvas / Screech Bats / Nightlord / Koyo / Black Orchid Empire / Skarlett Riot / Ramonas / False Heads / Los Pepes / Tequlia Mockingbyrd / Lots Holloway / The Bongo Club / Hvmm / Ryuketsu Blizzard / Death Remains / Better Than Ever / Healthy Junkies / The Kut / Rival Karma / The Muffin Heads / At The Sun / Toffees / Single By Sunday / Tarantula / Lupus Dei, Sisteray / Witchingseason / Charlie Manning / Black Sixteen / Dame Jean

What venues will host Camden Rocks?

The following venues will play host to the festival on June 2:

KOKO, Electric Ballroom, The Underworld, Dingwalls, Proud, The Cuban, Monarch, The, Lyttelton Arms, Camden Assembly, Devonshire Arms, Roundhouse Studio, Dublin Castle, Blackheart, Fiddlers Elbow, Dingwalls Canalside, Camden Cavern @ Belushis, The Hawley Arms, Brewdog, Camden Market, The Crescent

