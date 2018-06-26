The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Cam has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The country music star will bring her live show to London on September 11.

She'll headline the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, before heading to Manchester and Birmingham.

The singer gained international success in 2015 with her single Burning House.

It reached number two on the US Country chart and received a Grammy nomination for Best Country Solo Performance.

Since then she's released her second studio album and is readying her third LP.

It's preceded by single Diane which was released in late 2017.

Find out how to get tickets to her UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are they?

They're priced at £26.12, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

September 11 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

September 12 - Manchester, Gorilla

September 13 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.