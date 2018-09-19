The video will start in 8 Cancel

Calpurnia have announced details of a headline UK tour.

The group will play two dates later this year including KOKO.

They'll headline the London venue on November 29.

Stranger Things' star Finn Wolfhard is the group's lead vocalist and rhythm guitar player, and he met drummer Malcolm Craig back in 2014 with the group officially forming in 2017.

They recently released their debut EP, the six-track Scout which featured singles City Boy, Louie and Greyhound.

The band also made their TV debut with a performance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in the US.

Their other UK date will take place in Manchester.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £16.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 28 - Manchester, Club Academy

November 29 - London, KOKO

