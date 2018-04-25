The video will start in 8 Cancel

Callaghan is playing her biggest ever headline UK show this month.

The singer-songwriter is coming to London's Bush Hall on April 26. She will be joined by guest John Terry.

Her London show will showcase latest EP Skin On Skin, which is the second of three recorded by the artist.

The three EPs were recorded in LA with producers behind Elton John and Duran Duran hits as well as the people behind Harry Potter and James Bond scores.

She says: "It’s been amazing to get to know LA and work with accomplished writers and producers here on the West Coast. I write based on what I see and experience, and the stories people tell me.

"I hope these songs will resonate with people’s own experiences, hopes and emotions and I’m excited to play them live across the UK."

The EP features tracks Better Together and Broken and All Through the Night which both use a 30-piece orchestra.

This month Callaghan has also played in the likes of Liverpool, Brighton and York on the tour.

Find out how to get tickets to the London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're still available from See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.25.

