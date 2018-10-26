The video will start in 8 Cancel

Busted have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The Half Way There Tour sees them head to London's Wembley Arena on March 30.

It's in support of their fourth studio album of the same name, due for release in February.

After forming in 2000 the band achieved four UK number one singles, two platinum selling albums and two BRIT Awards.

They reunited in late 2015 and set out on a UK arena tour the following year alongside the release of a brand new album.

This month the trio play an intimate sold-out gig at London's 100 Club.

They'll also play dates in Glasgow, Cardiff, Manchester and Birmingham.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here , AXS here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

Is there a presale?

Yes, if you preorder their upcoming album from the official store here, you'll receive presale access for the tour from 9am on Wednesday October 31.

What are the tour dates?

March 23 - Glasgow, The SSE Hydro

March 26 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 28 - Manchester Arena

March 29 - Birmingham, Resorts World Arena

March 30 - London, The SSE Arena Wembley

