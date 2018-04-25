The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bullet For My Valentine have announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

The group will head to London's Alexandra Palace on November 10. They will also perform at Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena in November

Earlier this year they released 'Over It' the first track from their upcoming sixth studio album.

Due for release on June 29, the LP is entitled 'Gravity' and marks their first record in three years. It is also the first album featuring the group's new drummer Jason Bowld.

This June they will play at Download Festival alongside Avenged Sevenfold on Friday June 8.

Find out how to get tickets to their December dates below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 4.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £37, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 10 - London, Alexandra Palace

November 11 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

