Tickets for Bugzy Malone's London gig in October are on sale now.

The Grime MC is visiting the Printworks as part of his Autumn tour to promote new album, B.Inspired.

The Manchester-born rapper will be playing at the Printworks on 19 October and pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the event. General sale tickets will be available from Thursday at 10am here .

Malone is one of the most popular grime artists in the UK, having had three charting EPs including Walk with Me, Facing Time and King of the North, which charted at number four in the UK.

His Autumn tour will travel to Liverpool for an opening night on 18 October, followed by the massive London Printworks date.

Malone will also play two hometown shows in Manchester in November as part of his biggest tour to-date.

The new album, B.Inspired will be released on August 17.

Bugzy Malone tour dates 2018:

Thu 18 Oct – Liverpool, O2 Academy

Fri 19 Oct – London, Printworks

Sun 21 Oct – Oxford, O2 Academy

Thu 25 Oct – Leeds, O2 Academy

Fri 26 Oct – Birmingham, O2 Academy

Sat 27 Oct – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich

Thu 1 Nov – Rock City, Nottingham

Fri 2 Nov – O2 Academy, Bristol

Sun 4 Nov – University Y Plas, Cardiff

Thu 8 Nov – Mayfield Depot, Manchester

Fri 9 Nov – Mayfield Depot, Manchester

Wed 14 Nov– Corn Exchange, Edinburgh