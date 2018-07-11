Tickets for Bugzy Malone's London gig in October are on sale now.
The Grime MC is visiting the Printworks as part of his Autumn tour to promote new album, B.Inspired.
The Manchester-born rapper will be playing at the Printworks on 19 October and pre-sale tickets are now on sale for the event. General sale tickets will be available from Thursday at 10am here .
Malone is one of the most popular grime artists in the UK, having had three charting EPs including Walk with Me, Facing Time and King of the North, which charted at number four in the UK.
His Autumn tour will travel to Liverpool for an opening night on 18 October, followed by the massive London Printworks date.
Malone will also play two hometown shows in Manchester in November as part of his biggest tour to-date.
The new album, B.Inspired will be released on August 17.
Bugzy Malone tour dates 2018:
Thu 18 Oct – Liverpool, O2 Academy
Fri 19 Oct – London, Printworks
Sun 21 Oct – Oxford, O2 Academy
Thu 25 Oct – Leeds, O2 Academy
Fri 26 Oct – Birmingham, O2 Academy
Sat 27 Oct – The Nick Rayns LCR, UEA, Norwich
Thu 1 Nov – Rock City, Nottingham
Fri 2 Nov – O2 Academy, Bristol
Sun 4 Nov – University Y Plas, Cardiff
Thu 8 Nov – Mayfield Depot, Manchester
Fri 9 Nov – Mayfield Depot, Manchester
Wed 14 Nov– Corn Exchange, Edinburgh