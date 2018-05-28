The video will start in 8 Cancel

BTS recently announced details of the Love Yourself World Tour.

They will play their only UK dates scheduled on the tour at London's O2 Arena.

This will take place on October 9 and 10.

It will be in support of their third Korean studio album 'Love Yourself: Tear', which features lead single Fake Love.

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

The album is currently expected to reach the number one spot on the Billboard 200 chart in the US, marking their first to do so.

This month they played a huge performance of Fake Love at the Billboard Music Awards and took home the award for Top Social Artist.

Fans who want to get their hands on BTS tickets in the presale and general sale should read everything you need to know below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com.

How much are tickets?

VIP £220 | £160 | £125 | £90 | £62.50 + fees

When is the presale?

The O2 priority sale takes place on Wednesday May 30 at 8:30am .

You can access this at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets , but you must be an O2 customer.

When do they go on general sale?

Tickets will then go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

October 13 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 16 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 17 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 19 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

October 20 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

