The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bryan Ferry has announced details of a headline London show.

The legendary artist will perform at the Royal Albert Hall on June 17.

It is part of his world tour and currently marks his only UK date scheduled for 2019.

Earlier this year he completed a sold-out run across the country, which included a Hammersmith Apollo date.

(Image: Owen Humphreys/PA Wire)

The artist's most recent release was back in 2014 with the album Avonmore, his 15th solo album.

Ferry is perhaps best known as the front man of rock group Roxy Music who produced hits including Jealous Guy, Love Is the Drug and Over You.

As a solo artist and part of Roxy Music he has sold more than 30 million records worldwide.

He has often been noted as a pioneer of the glam rock genre alongside his contemporary David Bowie.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.