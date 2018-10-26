The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bryan Adams has announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The singer will play six shows including a date at London's Wembley Arena on February 27.

It's part of his two-year long Ultimate Tour celebrating his greatest hits, in support of the album of the same name.

Since the 1980s Adams has sold more than 65 million records worldwide and produced hits Summer of '69, When You're Gone, Run To You, All For Love, Heaven and (Everything I Do) I Do It For You.

He has also won MTV, Ivor Novello and Grammy awards as well as achieving nominations for both Golden Globe and Oscars awards.

During his upcoming UK leg he'll play shows in Sheffield, Nottingham, Liverpool, Cardiff and Bournemouth.

Find out below how to get tickets, dates and more.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 2.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

Here's the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing area, however this is sometimes used as a floor seated section.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - London, Wembley Arena

March 1 - Sheffield, fly dsa Arena

March 2 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

March 3 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

March 5 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

March 6 - Bournemouth, BIC

