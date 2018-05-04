Brothers Osborne have announced details of a UK tour.
They will play their biggest headline dates later this year, which finishes up with a London show.
On December 2 the Nashville duo will perform at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.
Earlier this year they released Port Saint Joe, their second studio album, which featured single Shoot Me Straight. It reached number two on the US Country albums chart.
This May they will play a number of shows across the UK before returning in November.
Find out how to get tickets below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do tickets go on sale?
They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.
What are the tour dates?
November 25 - Glasgow, O2 Academy
November 27 - Newcastle, O2 Academy
November 28 - Manchester Academy
November 30 - Nottingham, Rock City
December 2 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town
Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.
You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.
Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .