Brockhampton recently announced their biggest headline UK show to date.

The Californian-based band are heading to London's KOKO on August 20. It currently marks their only UK headline show scheduled for 2018.

Following a sold-out presale tickets will be available to the general public from 10am today (March 2) here.

Founded by artist Kevin Abstract, the group met in an online forum in 2015 in Texas, and now call themselves the 'Internet's first boy band'.

They've since released three studio albums, all part of the Saturation trilogy to critical acclaim. It has also been accompanied by a self-funded full length film.

Brockhampton will also perform a set at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £29, plus a booking fee.

Here's what the setlist could look like

The group are currently on their Love Your Parents Tour in the US and according to setlist.fm have been playing the following setlist:

BOOGIE QUEER STAR GUMMY FACE ZIPPER SWAMP GOLD JELLO SISTER STUPID JUNKY SWEET BUMP BLEACH

Encore:

SUMMER TEAM

Encore 2:

HOTTIE HEAT

