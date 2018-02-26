Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Brockhampton have announced their biggest headline UK show for 2018.

The Californian band will perform at London's KOKO on August 20. It also marks their only headline UK show scheduled on the tour.

Led by Kevin Abstract, the group met in an online forum in 2015 in Texas, and now call themselves the 'Internet's first boy band'.

Currently the group features 13 members who each contribute to different parts of the collective including vocals, production, photography and more.

They've released three studio albums, all part of the Saturation trilogy to critical acclaim. It has also been accompanied by a self-funded full length film.

Brockhampton will also perform a set at Reading and Leeds Festival this summer.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday March 2.

