This morning US popstar Britney Spears announced details of her first UK tour in seven years.

The singer will perform five dates across the UK in summer 2018, including the O2 Arena on August 24. She will also head to Brighton, Scarborough, Manchester and Glasgow.

It is part of the Piece of Me Tour, which sees her bring the Las Vegas residency show to this side of the Atlantic for the first time.

The ticket prices for the five-date UK tour have now been revealed, as well as general sale and presale dates. You'll want to put these in your diary as they're expected to be in high demand.

She finished up the four-year Vegas residency on December 31 after playing 249 shows and grossing more than $100 million.

Find out how and when to get tickets in the general sale and presale below.

When are the presales?

The O2 presale will take place from 9am on Thursday (January 25).

The Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Friday (January 26).

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How do I access the presales?

Sign in to your O2 priority account here, then click through to the Britney Spears page for 9am where you'll choose your preferred city and date and be taken to the event page on Ticketmaster here.

Meanwhile a Live Nation presale will take place from 9am on Friday (January 26). Sign up to Live Nation here for free ahead of the presale, then login before 9am and then click through to Britney Spears artist page and select "buy tickets". You can then choose your preferred price bracket and seats.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £74.55, whilst seated tickets are priced up to £85.45, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

August 4 - Brighton & Hove Pride, Preston Park

August 17 - Scarborough Open Air Theatre

August 18 - Manchester Arena

August 22 - Glasgow SSE Hydro

August 24 - London O2 Arena

When is the general sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Saturday (January 27).

