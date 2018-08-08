The video will start in 8 Cancel

This month sees Britney Spears head to the UK with her Piece of Me Tour.

The pop icon will headline three nights at the O2 Arena on August 24-26 as part of the tour.

Earlier this month she kicked off the European leg with a record-breaking show at Brighton Pride, where she performed to 57,000 fans.

The tour follows up her hugely successful Las Vegas residency which saw her headline 249 shows, grossing more than $100 million.

(Image: AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying)

Since her 1999 breakthrough the singer has become one of the biggest artists of all time, with 100 million records sold worldwide, a pop culture icon status and more than 100 awards.

She's produced number one hits including Toxic, Womanizer, Baby One More Time and Oops!... I Did It Again, and released nine studio albums across her career.

Find out below all you need to know about Britney's three headline shows in London, including how to still get tickets,

Are ticket still available?

Yes, tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

The best availability is for Sunday August 26 with floor seating, lower and upper tickets still up for grabs.

Meanwhile limited tickets are also available for August 24-25.

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the seating plan for Britney Spears' Piece of Me show at the O2 Arena on August 24-26. The setup will include floor seats, lower tier and upper tier seating. For a more detailed look and to see where platinum priced seats are go to Ticketmaster.

What will the setlist be?

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

On the US leg of her tour Britney played the following setlist, which is expected to be similar for the UK dates:

Act I

Work Bitch

Womanizer

Break the Ice / Piece of Me

Act II

...Baby One More Time / Oops!... I Did It Again

Act III

Me Against the Music

Gimme More

Clumsy / Change Your Mind (No Seas Cortes)

Act IV

Boys

Do You Wanna Come Over?

Work It / Get Ur Freak On / WTF (Where They From)

Act V

I'm a Slave 4 U

Make Me...

Freakshow

Do Somethin'

Act VI

Circus

If U Seek Amy

Breathe on Me

Slumber Party

Touch of My Hand

Act VII

Toxic

Stronger / (You Drive Me) Crazy

Till the World Ends

Who's the support act?

Britney will be supported by Mr. Worldwide aka Pitbull. He's best known for hits including Give Me Everything, Feel This Moment and Timber.

Pitbull also revealed in a radio interview that he's collaborated with Britney on a track which is expected to be released soon.

What are the tour dates?

August 17 - Scarborough, Open Air Theatre

August 18 - Manchester Arena

August 22 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

August 24 - London, O2 Arena

August 25 - London, O2 Arena

August 26 - London, O2 Arena

August 31 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

September 1 - Blackpool, Tower Headland

Getting to the O2 Arena

By Car

The O2 Arena is signposted from the M25, A2, A20 (from the South East) and A20 (from the North)

The postcode is SE10 0DX and the Arena is accessed via junctions Millennium Way or Edmund Halley Way

Parking

Car parking is organised by the O2 Arena and can be pre-booked on their website.

By tube

The nearest tube station is North Greenwich, which can be found via the Jubilee line.

The travel time from Kings Cross is approximately 30 minutes. You can take the Northern line towards Morden, change at London Bridge to the Jubilee line towards Stratford.

By bus

The nearest bus stop is North Greenwich, the bus routes are 108, 129, 132, 161, 188, 422, 472, 486.

