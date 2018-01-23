The video will start in 8 Cancel

Britney Spears has announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

She will head to the O2 Arena on August 24. The shows will mark her first live dates here in seven years after previously visiting with the Femme Fatale Tour.

Britney is also taking the tour to Glasgow, Manchester and Scarborough this summer, where she will perform some of her biggest hits.

The singer has announced the shows after finishing her four-year long Las Vegas residency on December 31. The 'Britney Spears Piece of Me' concert saw her play 249 shows, grossing more than $100 million.

Although Britney is rumoured to be working on her 10th studio album, the follow up to 2016's 'Glory', there's been no official confirmation of a release date. Fans can expect to hear 'Womanizer', 'Piece of Me' and 'Toxic'.

Since her 1999 breakthrough the singer has become one of the biggest artists of all time, with 100 million records sold worldwide, a pop culture icon status and more than 100 awards.

In 2017 Britney headed to Asia to perform a number of sold-out live shows, including a Tel Aviv show to 60,000 fans. The concert meant the Israeli Labor Party had to delay their election as party members would choose the concert over finding a polling station.

Find out how to get tickets for Britney's UK tour in 2018.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Saturday, January 27.

What are the tour dates?

Brighton

Saturday, August 4 at Brighton Pride

London

Friday, August 24 at the O2

Manchester

Saturday, August 18 at the Manchester Arena

Glasgow

Wednesday, August 22 at the SSE Hydro

Scarborough

Friday, August 17 at the Open Air Theatre

