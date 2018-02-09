The video will start in 8 Cancel

Britney Spears has announced a second London date for her UK tour after huge demand for tickets.

The pop superstar will play the O2 Arena in London on 26 August and has announced a new date in Blackpool on 1 September. Tickets for both will be available on Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here on Tuesday 13 February at 10am.

Her tour was announced last month after her residency in Las Vegas ended. The 'Britney Spears Piece of Me' concert saw her play 249 shows, grossing more than $100 million.

Britney is one of the most successful pop artists of all time and has nine albums since her debut in 1999 with 'Baby One More Time'. She has since launched a host of hit sings including Toxic, Womanizer and Crazy.

The new shows follow confirmed gigs in Brighton, Manchester, Glasgow and the O2 Arena in London.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for the new shows go on sale on Tuesday 13 February at 10am.

What are the tour dates?

Brighton

Saturday, August 4 at Brighton Pride

London

Friday, August 24 at the O2

Manchester

Saturday, August 18 at the Manchester Arena

Glasgow

Wednesday, August 22 at the SSE Hydro

Scarborough

Friday, August 17 at the Open Air Theatre

