Bob Dylan and Neil Young have been confirmed as the first headliners for British Summer Time 2019.

The two artists will co-headline the Hyde Park event on Friday July 12.

Often considered two of the greatest songwriters from their generation, the pair will take it in turns to perform and - hopefully - play some tracks together.

This wouldn't be the first time the pair play together as they shared a stage back in 1975 as part of Bill Graham's S.N.A.C.K. benefit concert.

This summer saw sold out performances from Michael Buble, Bruno Mars, Roger Waters and The Cure.

So 2019's already special lineup is expected to be just as popular.

Find out how to get tickets ahead of this week's general sale below.

How to get presale tickets

A Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Thursday November 29. Sign up to Ticketmaster for free or log into your account if you're an existing member Go to the British Summer Time event page here You'll then be able to select your preferred number of tickets for the Bob Dylan and Neil Young show Enter your card and personal details and you're in

When is the general sale?

If you miss out or can't access the presale then tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

They'll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk / AXS.com

What's the lineup?

July 12 - Bob Dylan & Neil Young / more tbc

