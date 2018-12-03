Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Summer Time is back at Hyde Park for 2019 for another year of live music.

Barclaycard's annual summer event is back next July for another two weeks worth of events.

Next year will see headline sets from Bob Dylan & Neil Young and Robbie Williams, who've all been confirmed so far.

Meanwhile Florence + the Machine returns to headline British Summer Time after a sold-out show in 2016. They recently finished up a UK arena run in support of fourth studio album High As Hope.

More than 60,000 music fans are expected to descend on Hyde Park each night of the festival to catch some of the biggest names in music.

Plus festival goers will also be treated to a funfair, plenty of pop-up food stalls and drinking stations.

Find out all you need to know below including the lineup so far and how to buy tickets, getting there and what to expect.

Who's on the lineup?

(Image: Gareth Fuller/PA Wire)

Here's the lineup for British Summer Time 2019 so far:

Friday July 12

Bob Dylan & Neil Young / more tbc

Saturday July 13

Florence + the Machine / more tbc

Sunday July 14

Robbie Williams / more tbc

How to get tickets

(Image: Matt Crossick/PA Wire)

Bob Dylan & Neil Young - ticketmaster.co.uk / AXS.com

Florence + the Machine - ticketmaster.co.uk / AXS.com

Robbie Williams - ticketmaster.co.uk / AXS.com

Getting there

The event recommends that guests avoid driving due to heavy traffic and lack of parking spaces. The best way to reach Hyde Park is via bus and train, below are the different lines to take.

By train: Tubes: Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park (step-free access), Lancaster Gate

Tube & Overground Train: Paddington and Victoria

By bus: Marble Arch - 26, 7, 10, 16, 23, 30, 36, 73, 74, 82, 94, 98, 137, 148, 159, 159, 274, 390, 414, 436

Hyde Park Corner - 2, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, 22, 36, 38, 52, 73, 74, 82, 137, 148, 414, 436, C2

Knightsbridge - 9, 10, 14, 19, 22, 52, 74, 137, 414, 452

All TFL buses have level access and are able to accommodate one wheelchair user.

Food & drink

(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Guests are not permitted to bring their own food and drink onto the site, however there will be plenty of options at British Summer Time.

There will be a wide range of themed bars selling refreshments from cocktails to real ales, street food and catering to those with dietary requirements.

The sites says that the busiest time to buy food is just prior to the headline act going on stage and the quietest is whilst they're playing - so try and sneak off when your least favourite song is on.

What facilities are there?

(Please note this map is from 2017/18 so may be a little different for 2019)

Toilets are located around the site. They are separated into blocks to cater for everyone. There are 3 areas with public toilets; the northern sanitation at the GA entrance to the site, Stage right and Stage left sanitation are either side of the stage.

There are also sanitation facilities to cater for those in the Barclaycard VIP Garden and Guest Area.

Meanwhile there is free water available throughout the event. Locations are signposted and are also shown on the event maps.

All bars and traders accept contactless where you can make fast, easy and secure payments of up to £30 in seconds. There are cashpoints available at the north east of the site. These cashpoints accept credit cards and foreign cards. Please note that there will be a charge for each withdrawal.

