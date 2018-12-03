The video will start in 8 Cancel

Florence and the Machine have been confirmed as the first headliners for British Summer Time 2019.

The band will perform in Hyde Park on July 13.

It'll be in support of their fourth studio album 'High As Hope' and adds to their summer schedule which includes a Rock Wretcher headline slot.

They're currently in the middle of the UK leg of their arena tour which heads to London's O2 Arena for two nights on November 21-22.

They previously headlined the summer concert series back in 2016 with support from Kendrick Lamar, Jamie xx and Blood Orange for a sold-out show.

The group join Bob Dylan & Neil Young and Robbie Williams who are also confirmed for headline slots at the festival.

More acts for 2019's British Summer Time are expected to be announced in the coming months.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from AXS here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Thursday December 6.

What's the lineup?

Friday July 12

Bob Dylan & Neil Young / more tbc

Saturday July 13

Florence + the Machine / more tbc

Sunday July 14

Robbie Williams / more tbc

