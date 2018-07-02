Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

British Summer Time festival at Hyde Park is returning in 2018 for another huge year of live music, food and events.

Barclaycard's annual summer event will feature headline sets from Michael Bublé, Roger Waters and Bruno Mars.

This year is expected to be bigger than ever as it kicks off this weekend with a huge sold out show from Roger Waters.

Around 60,000 fans are expected to head to the park each day to catch the biggest names in music.

Plus festival goers will also be treated to a funfair, pop-up food stalls and drinking stations

Find out everything we know so far about British Summer Time 2018 below.

The lineup

Friday July 5 - Roger Waters

(Image: Anthony Devlin/PA Wire)

GREAT OAK STAGE

Roger Waters – 19.50

Richard Ashcroft – 17.50

BARCLAYCARD STAGE

Squeeze – 19.00

Slydigs – 17.10

Robert Vincent – 15.30

ALLTHINGSMATA – 14.30

Saturday July 7 - The Cure

GREAT OAK STAGE

The Cure – 20.20

Interpol – 18.35

Goldfrapp – 17.25

Editors – 16.00

Slowdive – 14.50

Pale Waves – 13.50

BARCLAYCARD STAGE

Ride – 19.35

Lisa Hannigan – 18.05

The Twilight Sad – 16.45

This Will Destroy You – 15.30

SUMMER STAGE

Kaelan Mikla – 16.45

Kathryn Joseph – 16.00

PG Lost – 15.30

Sunday July 8 - Eric Clapton

(Image: George Chin)

GREAT OAK STAGE

Eric Clapton – 20.15

Santana – 18.30

Zucchero – 18.00

Steve Winwood – 16.50

Gary Clark Jr – 15.25

Lukas Nelson and Promise Of The Real – 14.10

Friday July 13 - Michael Bublé

GREAT OAK STAGE

Michael Buble – 20.20

Van Morrison – 18.00

Bananarama – 16.30

The Feeling – 15.00

Megan McKenna – 14.00

Saturday July 14 - Bruno Mars

(Image: Al Powers/Powers Imagery/Invision /AP)

GREAT OAK STAGE

Bruno Mars – 20.50

Khalid – 19.00

DNCE – 17.30

Charlie Wilson – 15.55

Alex Hepburn – 14.45

DJ Rashida – 13.45

Sunday July 15 - Paul Simon

(Image: AP Photo/Evan Agostini)

GREAT OAK STAGE

Paul Simon – 19.45

James Taylor – 17.50

Bonnie Raitt – 16.10

Johnny Flynn And The Sussex Wit – 14.50

Ward Thomas – 13.50

Tickets

You can still buy tickets for the following British Summer Time events.

Bruno Mars - Ticketmaster

Michael Bublé - Ticketmaster

Paul Simon - Ticketmaster

If you want to buy tickets to the sold out shows you check Twickets here, which has listed tickets currently available for The Cure and Roger Waters at face value or less.

Getting there

The event recommends that guests avoid driving due to heavy traffic and lack of parking spaces. The best way to reach Hyde Park is via bus and train, below are the different lines to take.

By train: Tubes: Marble Arch, Hyde Park Corner, Bond Street, Knightsbridge, Green Park (step-free access), Lancaster Gate

Tube & Overground Train: Paddington and Victoria

By bus: Marble Arch - 26, 7, 10, 16, 23, 30, 36, 73, 74, 82, 94, 98, 137, 148, 159, 159, 274, 390, 414, 436

Hyde Park Corner - 2, 9, 10, 14, 16, 19, 22, 36, 38, 52, 73, 74, 82, 137, 148, 414, 436, C2

Knightsbridge - 9, 10, 14, 19, 22, 52, 74, 137, 414, 452

All TFL buses have level access and are able to accommodate one wheelchair user.

Food & drink

(Image: Dave J Hogan/Getty Images)

Guests are not permitted to bring their own food and drink onto the site, however there will be plenty of options at British Summer Time.

There will be a wide range of themed bars selling refreshments from cocktails to real ales, street food and catering to those with dietary requirements.

The sites says that the busiest time to buy food is just prior to the headline act going on stage and the quietest is whilst they're playing - so try and sneak off when your least favourite song is on.

What facilities are there?

Toilets are located around the site. They are separated into blocks to cater for everyone. There are 3 areas with public toilets; the northern sanitation at the GA entrance to the site, Stage right and Stage left sanitation are either side of the stage.

There are also sanitation facilities to cater for those in the Barclaycard VIP Garden and Guest Area.

Meanwhile there is free water available throughout the event. Locations are signposted and are also shown on the event maps.

All bars and traders accept contactless where you can make fast, easy and secure payments of up to £30 in seconds. There are cashpoints available at the north east of the site. These cashpoints accept credit cards and foreign cards. Please note that there will be a charge for each withdrawal.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!