Bring Me The Horizon have announced details of a headline UK tour.

The group will preview their upcoming sixth studio album with a series of arena shows.

This includes two Alexandra Palace dates on November 29 and 30.

Entitled 'amo', it's due for release on January 11 and features lead single 'Mantra'.

Since their debut they've sold two million records, headlined sold-out gigs at the O2 Arena and played in 40 countries across the globe.

Their upcoming tour sees them head to Birmingham, Leeds, Glasgow and Cardiff.

Find out below how much are tickets, when they go on sale and when the presale is.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

Is there a presale?

If you preorder their new album 'amo' here before 3pm on Tuesday August 28 you'll be eligible for the presale on Wednesday August 29 at 9am.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £46.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 23 - Birmingham Arena

November 24 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

November 25 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 27 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 - London, Alexandra Palace

November 30 - London, Alexandra Palace

