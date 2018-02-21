Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Independent singer-songwriter Bright Light Bright Light is currently in the midst of a dream support slot for synthpop legends Erasure on their huge European tour.

The electropop artist is showcasing his back catalogue to new audiences and we catch up with him ahead of the London shows.

The artist - who's real name is Rod Thomas - has been touring alongside Erasure, playing sold out shows across the UK including the likes of Newcastle, Edinburgh and Birmingham.

The genre pioneers made up of Andy Bell and Vince Clarke, have had a huge influence on Bright Light's own electropop sound which he says is "impossible to describe".

On being asked to open for them on their tour he adds: "When you grow up on someone's music, and spend your life singing their songs, to be asked to open for them even once, let alone on a full tour, is just so magic.

"It's the coolest thing that could ever happen to me."

The tour stops off at London's Eventim Apollo on February 23-24 for two sold out dates. It also marks a return for Rod who played back in 2010 alongside Ellie Goulding.

He says: "It's amazing, both because it's a return to a venue I love with another artist I love, and also last time I was there was watching Kate Bush, which was out of this world."

Since kicking off the tour in January, Bright Light has played to new audiences who've now been treated to his colourful live sets and electropop music.

On how the run is going, he says: "Amazing. It's such a joy to follow Andy and Vince around the UK and watch their show every night! There's been a bit of sickness making the rounds ... but other than that, fantastic!"

And after the tour wraps in Europe he'll be returning to London to host his Romy & Michele's Saturday Night Throwdown. A nod to the cult classic which has found a devoted crowd in both the UK and US.

Rod explains: "I'm DJing my Romy & Michele party at the end of tour yes - I run a party themed around one of my favourite camp classic films, where I play fun, silly pop music - to celebrate two months with my heroes."

Before releasing music under the moniker Bright Light Bright Light from 2010, the artist used his name Rod Thomas to release his debut album. The finished product was more of a guitar, acoustic based effort.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Upon switching to Bright Light he's crafted an authentic sound and image that ironically represents him as an artist more so than his real name.

He adds: "The idea was to 'brand' things in a way that made sense. I thought long and hard about how I wanted to represent myself before adopting the moniker, so it's been the truest version of myself since the get go really.

"When it was just 'Rod Thomas' I felt really self conscious as people have such a pre-judgement that it's 'sad guy with guitar' you know?

"I'm silly, I have very niche culture references, I love dance music, I love girl groups, I love cinema, which influences most of my music, I DJ, I remix. So having a name that encompasses all of that almost ironically makes it easier to be myself - and it's more fun!"

Bright Light has also connected with an LGBTQ audience thanks partly to his pop heavy sound, but also his fabulous on-stage suits.

As a queer artist himself, he says: "I'm absolutely over the moon by how I've been taken in by so many corners of the LGBTQ+ world for the music I make and the DJ parties I do."

He also adds that he hopes to grow his relationship with listeners: "There are some extremely talented and cool LGBTQ+ people emerging in music that I hope to collaborate with in the next few years."

His last album as Bright Light Bright Light was released back in 2016, entitled Choreography it received positive reviews and featured collaborations with Elton John and Jake Shears & Ana Matronic of Scissor Sisters.

After reaching the top 20 on the UK Independent Albums Chart it became his most successful record to date, and the follow up is coming soon.

He says: "New material later will come later in the year, and more touring of my own.

"There's going to be lots of studio time, but also lots of interaction, so plenty of checking in with fans, getting feedback and ideas, DJing a lot, playing some really fun shows, and getting ready for a new full length album for 2019."

He explains that new music has taken a while so that he could keep playing Choreography for audiences, and craft an engaging show around the LP.

Rod adds: "I get really energised by touring, for example after opening for Elton John on massive stages, I wanted to make Choreography the most fun record I could perform on stage."

And what else to expect in 2018 he says: "I'm still having a blast on the road, so I want the next to keep up the energy. I have ideas of what I want to do, which I think - from touring this far - people might be into! But no secrets for a while."

Although Erasure's Eventim Apollo shows are sold out, production tickets are often released in the run-up to the show go to Eventim here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.