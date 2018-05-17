The video will start in 8 Cancel

One of the most beloved romantic comedies of all time is being screened across the UK.

Fans of Bridget Jones's Diary will get the chance to see the film in a new way as a 60-piece live orchestra performs the score.

The film is being toured across the country with a London show on November 4.

It kicks off in Glasgow, before heading to Edinburgh, Birmingham and Manchester.

For those who may not have seen the 2001 film it is based on the novel of the same name by Helen Fielding, the film adaptation starring Renée Zellweger as the title character follows the neurotic 32-year-old trying to find love in London within a year, while keeping a diary of her encounters.

This leads her to a love triangle with her beguiling boss, played by Hugh Grant, and a disagreeable acquaintance played by Colin Firth.

The score for Bridget Jones’s Diary was composed by the renowned Patrick Doyle.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday, May 18.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £40.50-£79, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 2 - Glasgow, Royal Concert Hall

November 3 - Edinburgh, Usher Hall

November 4 - London, Apollo Victoria Theatre

November 5 - Birmingham, Symphony Hall

November 6 - Manchester, Bridgewater Hall

