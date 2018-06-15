The video will start in 8 Cancel

Boyzone have announced details of a UK and Ireland farewell tour.

The band will play arena dates across the countries including London.

They will headline the O2 Arena on February 7.

On November 16 the group will also release their final album Thank You & Goodnight.

It features lead single I Can Dream which is a special tribute to the group's late member Stephen Gately.

On the song they say: "We came across a demo that he originally recorded for his solo album in 2002 and we’ve had the opportunity to re-work the song and add our harmonies alongside his lead vocal.

It was a bittersweet experience to hear all our voices together again. It’s the closest the five of us will ever get to being in a room together again making music."

Since their beginnings they've achieved six UK number one singles, and five UK number one albums.

Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

How much are they?

They're priced at £47.40-£55.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

January 2019

23rd – Belfast, SSE Arena

24th – Dublin, 3Arena

26th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro

27th – Liverpool, Echo Arena

29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

30th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

February 2019

1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena

2nd – Manchester, Arena

4th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

5th – Brighton, Centre

7th – London, The O2

8th – Birmingham, Genting Arena

9th – Bournemouth, International Centre

