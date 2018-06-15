Boyzone have announced details of a UK and Ireland farewell tour.
The band will play arena dates across the countries including London.
They will headline the O2 Arena on February 7.
On November 16 the group will also release their final album Thank You & Goodnight.
It features lead single I Can Dream which is a special tribute to the group's late member Stephen Gately.
On the song they say: "We came across a demo that he originally recorded for his solo album in 2002 and we’ve had the opportunity to re-work the song and add our harmonies alongside his lead vocal.
It was a bittersweet experience to hear all our voices together again. It’s the closest the five of us will ever get to being in a room together again making music."
Since their beginnings they've achieved six UK number one singles, and five UK number one albums.
Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.
Where can I buy tickets?
They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.
When do they go on sale?
Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.
How much are they?
They're priced at £47.40-£55.75, plus booking fees.
What are the tour dates?
January 2019
23rd – Belfast, SSE Arena
24th – Dublin, 3Arena
26th – Glasgow, SSE Hydro
27th – Liverpool, Echo Arena
29th – Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena
30th – Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena
February 2019
1st – Leeds, First Direct Arena
2nd – Manchester, Arena
4th – Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena
5th – Brighton, Centre
7th – London, The O2
8th – Birmingham, Genting Arena
9th – Bournemouth, International Centre
