Boyz II Men are heading to the UK for their first headline show in three years.

The legendary R&B group will perform in London later this year. They will perform at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo on August 24.

It will see the current lineup Nathan Morris, Shawn Stockman and Wayna Morris play their greatest hits.

Since their debut they've had worldwide success with the likes of I'll Make Love To You and number one single End of the Road.

In the US they rank as fourth behind only Elvis Presley, The Beatles and Mariah Carey as most time spent at number one on the Billboard Charts.

Find out how to get tickets to their UK show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 11.

