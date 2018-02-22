Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bon Iver kicked off the first of eight residency shows at London's Eventim Apollo last night (February 21).

Following a cancelled European tour last year, the live show is finally headed to London this February and March. The show is in support of the 2016 album 22, A Million.

The London run was originally just four nights, but was extended to six and then eight following huge demand last year.

Now the venue have released a limited number of tickets for all dates and they're available from £42.25 at eventim.co.uk.

They will play five shows solo, billed as 'An Evening with Bon Iver', and on February 26 they'll be supported by Christof Van Der Ven and on March 4-5 support comes from Phoebe Bridgers.

What is the setlist?

According to setlist.fm they played the following setlist on February 21:

Part 1

22 (OVER S∞∞N) 10 d E A T h b R E a s T 715 - CREEKS 33 “GOD” 29 #Strafford APTS 666 ʇ 21 M♢♢N WATER 8 (circle) ____45_____ 00000 Million

Part 2

Woods Perth Minnesota, WI Holocene Towers Blood Bank *missing songs* Flume

Encore

Heavenly Father Michicant For Emma

What are the set times?

An Evening with Bon Iver



(shows on February 21, 22, 25, 27 and March 2)

Doors: 18:30

1st Set: 20:00

Intermission: 20:45

2nd Set: 21:15

End: 22:00

Bon Iver with Support

(support on February 26 is Christof Van Der Ven, support on March 4-5 is Phoebe Bridgers)



Doors: 18:30

Support Set: 20:00

Intermission: 20:45

Bon Iver Set: 21:15

End: 22:45

