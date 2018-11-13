The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bon Iver have been announced as the second headliner for All Points East 2019.

They'll perform at Victoria Park on the second night of the weekend-long festival on Saturday May 25.

Joining them will be Mac DeMarco, First Aid Kit and John Grant.

They were recently announced as headliners for Mad Cool and NOS Alive in 2019 and now add another to their summer schedule.

Completing the lineup alongside Bon Iver are The Tallest Man On Earth, Julien Baker, Snail Mail and KOKOKO!.

Earlier this year they played an eight night sold-out residency at Hammersmith's Eventim Apollo.

Last week The Chemical Brothers were announced as the first headliners with Hot Chip, Primal Scream and Little Dragon also on the bil..

Tickets for Bon Iver's day go on sale this Friday, so find out how to get them below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from ticketmaster.co.uk or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 16.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £62.95 for general admission or £109.95 for VIP access plus a booking fee.

What's the lineup?

Friday May 24

Chemical Brothers / Hot Chip / Primal Scream / Little Dragon / Danny Brown / Little Simz / Spiritualized / Ibibio Sound Machine / more tbc

Saturday May 25

Bon Iver / Mac DeMarco / FirstAidKitband / JohnGrantMusic / tallestman / JulienrBaker / SnailMailband / KOKOKOmusic / more tbc