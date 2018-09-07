The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bohemian Rhapsody is having its world premiere screening at Wembley Arena.

The biographical film based on the life of Queen's lead singer Freddie Mercury will be debuted at the London venue on October 23.

Band members Brian May and Roger Taylor will be in attendance and fans of the iconic group can also get tickets.

The film focuses on Mercury's life, played by Rami Lamek, leading up to Queen's Live Aid performance in 1985.

Since Queen's beginnings they have sold an incredible 150 million records worldwide and have been inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame.

The band have influenced pop culture and a whole host of artists, thanks to tracks and videos including Break Free and the film's title track.

The remaining members have gone on to play sold-out show across the globe alongside singer Adam Lambert.

This summer Queen and Adam Lambert played two O2 Arena shows and one Wembley Arena show as part of a world tour.

Find out how to get tickets to the film's world premiere below.

How to get tickets

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Wednesday September 12.

