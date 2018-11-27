The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bob Dylan and Neil Young have been confirmed as the first headliners for British Summer Time 2019.

The duo will perform at Hyde Park on Friday July 12.

This isn't the first time the pair have played together after sharing a stage in 1975 as part of Bill Graham's S.N.A.C.K. benefit concert.

The both are co-headlining British Summer Time and will take it in turns to perform as well as likely playing some tracks together.

More acts for British Summer Time 2019 are expected to be announced in the coming months.

This year's lineup included Roger Waters, The Cure, Eric Clapton, Michael Buble and Paul Simon.

Find out how to get tickets for Bob Dylan and Neil Young below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday November 23.

What's the lineup?

July 12 - Bob Dylan & Neil Young / more tbc

