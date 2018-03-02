Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Blossoms have announced details of a 2018 UK tour.

The Stockport band will perform six shows this May, including a date at London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on May 10.

They recently announced details of their second studio album entitled Cool Like You. It's due for release on April 27 and features lead single I Can't Stand It - a song inspired by Eternal Sunshine of Spotless Mind.

Frontman Tom Ogden says: "It's a song about desperately wanting to forget about someone, but you can't because they're a part of you - and how that can be unbearable.

"Spotless Mind is about wanting to erase someone from your thoughts - to forget they even existed - and that feeds into the lyrics. It's a very

literal song in many ways."

That emotional honesty is one of the defining themes of Cool Like You and a symbol for the lyrical progression in Ogden’s songwriting.

He adds: "I used to hide behind grand metaphors a bit, as with Charlemagne, which was about worshipping someone. But now I feel more comfortable being really personal and literal. I think people relate to it."

The LP follows up their hugely successful debut album which reached number one on the UK Albums Chart and was nominated for the coveted Mercury Prize.

The band will be supported by Touts. If fans preorder the album here by 6pm on Wednesday March 6 you can receive presale access for the tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday March 9.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £25.02.

What are the tour dates?

May 4 - Stockport Plaza

May 7 - Leeds, O2 Academy

May 8 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

May 10 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

May 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

May 12 - Norwich, The LCR, UEA

