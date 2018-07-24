The video will start in 8 Cancel

Blossoms have announced details of a headline UK tour for 2018.

The band will headline O2 Brixton Academy on December 13.

It will be in support of their recently released second studio album Cool Like You.

Released back in April the LP reached number one on the Official Vinyl Albums Chart and the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

On the record lead singer Tom Ogden says: "I used to hide behind grand metaphors a bit, as with Charlemagne, which was about worshipping someone. But now I feel more comfortable being really personal and literal. I think people relate to it."

The album followed up their chart topping, Mercury Prize nominated self-titled debut.

They'll also head to hometown Manchester for two huge shows as part of the run.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

Is there a presale?

An O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday July 25 at priority.o2.co.uk.

What are the tour dates?

December 4 - Sheffield, O2 Academy

December 5 - Nottingham, Rock City

December 7 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

December 8 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

December 9 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

December 11 - Southampton, Guildhall

December 12 - Bristol, O2 Academy

December 13 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

