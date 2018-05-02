The video will start in 8 Cancel

Dev Hynes aka Blood Orange has announced a one-off UK show for 2018.

The artist and producer will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on October 29. It marks a rare live headline show here.

Last month he announced details of a US headline tour, his first in years.

The artist said on Twitter: "I'M IN A PLAYING SHOWS MOOD FOR THE FIRST TIME IN YEARS G."

Back in February he released two new songs 'Christopher & 6th' and 'June 12th' in celebration of Black History Month.

He is also expected to release the follow-up to the acclaimed 'Freetown Sound'.

Released back in 2016 it featured Nelly Furtado, Carly Rae Jepsen and Empress Of.

Find out how to get tickets for Blood Orange's London show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Friday May 4.

