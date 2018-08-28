The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Billie Eilish has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

As part of the 1 By 1 Tour she'll play the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire.

The artist will headline the London venue on March 4.

Other dates include Manchester on February 27 and Birmingham on March 2.

The tour is in support of her forthcoming debut album, which is rumoured to be released later this year.

It's expected to feature singles Bitches Broken Hearts and You Should See Me In A Crown.

Her LP follows up her breakthrough EP Don't Smile At Me, which was released last year and reached the top 40 on the US albums chart.

As well as her solo work the singer has collaborated with Khalid on single Lovely and will support Florence + the Machine on her arena tour.

Find out how to get tickets to Billie Eilish's UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 31.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 29 at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - O2 Ritz, Manchester

February 28 - Glasgow, SWG3

March 2 - O2 Institute, Birmingham

March 4 - O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire, London

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.