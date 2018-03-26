Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Bill Murray and Jan Vogler are bringing their New Worlds tour to the UK in 2018.

The duo will perform at London's Royal Festival Hall on June 4. They will also head to Edinburgh's Festival Theatre on June 18.

They will be joined by violinist Mira Wang and pianist Vanessa Perez for the two shows.

Murray has won BAFTA and Golden Globe awards and is best known for appearing in films including Scrooged, Ghostbusters and Lost in Translation.

Meanwhile Vogler is a German-born classical cellist, he's played solo performances at the New York Philharmonic, Vienna Symphony and Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra to name a few.

The pair released an album in 2017 also entitled New Worlds, which marked Murray's debut record. It reached number one on the US Classical Chart and saw the pair tour the US and Germany.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 10am on Thursday March 29.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £45-£90, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

June 4 - London, Royal Festival Hall

June 18 - Edinburgh, Festival Theatre

