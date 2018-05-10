Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

All Points East have added even more names to its already huge lineup.

The festival will be headlined by Bjork, The xx and LCD Soundsystem at Victoria Park on May 25-27, whilst the APE Presents stand alone shows will be headlined by Catfish and the Bottlemen, Nick Cave & the Bad Seeds and The National.

Now they'll be joined by the likes of The Big Moon, Marika Hackman, Pumarosa, Superfood, Gengahr, Black Foxxes as well as DJ sets from Warpaint and Hot Chip.

They will play across two newly revealed stages including Jägermeister's JägerHaus which features Lil Silva, Emerald, Lost Under Heaven and Tiffany Calver across the two weekends.

Meanwhile the Firestone Stage will feature sets from Flyte, Stereo Honey, Mellah and Two Feet across either All Points East and APE Presents.

Find out the full lineup below and how to still get tickets.

Who's new on the lineup?

All Points East Festival (May 25-27)

JägerHaus Stage

May 25 - Hot Chip / Vessels / Nik Void (Factory Floor) / Bakar

May 26 - Lil Silva (DJ set) / Emerald (DJ set) / Pote (live) / Jelani Blackman / Tiffany Calver (DJ set) / Bearcubs / Harvey Causon / Rival

May 27 - Special Guests / Reeps One / Aadae / Benin City / Joel Culpepper / Mina Rose

Firestone Stage

May 25 - Two Feet / Mellah / Yonaka / Mavi Phoenix

May 26 - Anais / Blossom Caldarone / Laura Misch / Jynx

May 27 - Mattiel / Kelsey Lu / Naked Elephant / Sarah Meth

APE Presents (June 1-3)

JägerHaus Stage

June 1 - The Big Moon / Superfood / Yowl / Life / Lady Bird / Sweaty Palms / Sports Team

June 2 - Pumarosa / Warpaint (DJ set) / Gengahr / Sorry / Club Kuru / Night Flight / Cosmo Sheldrake / Cavetown

June 3 - Marika Hackman / Lost Under Heaven / Black Foxxes / The Shacks / Lucia / Malena Zavala / Simone Marie (DJ)

Firestone Stage

June 1 - Stereo Honey / Girli / Sea Girls / Fire Fences

June 2 - Flyte / All We Are / Warhaus / To Kill A King

June 3 - Brix and the Extricated / Matt Maltese / Saint Leonard's Horses / Oh Brother

How to get tickets?

For All Points East tickets: Ticketmaster , AXS.com or See Tickets.

For the APE Presents shows:

Nick Cave tickets are available here.

The National tickets are available here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets are available here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.