Biffy Clyro are embarking on a UK and Ireland acoustic tour this September.

The group will play the special live shows as part of MTV Unplugged.

This includes a London Royal Albert Hall date on September 24. They will also head to Dublin, Cardiff and Edinburgh during the seven-date run.

As well as the tour they're releasing the album MTV Unplugged: Live at the Roundhouse later this year, which will see them rework classic tracks.

Previously the likes of Nirvana, Oasis and George Michael have released acoustic offerings as part of the MTV series.

Since their 2002 debut the Scottish group have released seven studio albums including two UK number ones.

They've also headlined the likes of Reading and Leeds and Download Festival.

Find out how to get tickets to the Unplugged tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday May 11.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £38.50-£71.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

September 15 – Dublin, The Helix

September 16 – Belfast, Waterfront

September 18 – Cardiff, St. David’s Hall

September 19 – Birmingham, Symphony Hall

September 21 – Edinburgh, Usher Hall

September 22 – Manchester, Opera House

September 24 – London, Royal Albert Hall

