Beyonce and Jay-Z have announced details of the On the Run Tour II.

The US superstars have confirmed rumours of a UK tour for summer 2018. The power couple will tour the UK for the first time ever for four dates including London Stadium on June 15.

Other cities include Cardiff, Manchester and Glasgow. It marks their first tour together in four years when they played dates in the US and France as part of On the Run Tour.

Beyoncé was last seen in the live in the UK in 2016 as part of her Formation world tour. Jay-Z’s last tour, The 4:44 Tour in 2017, supported his 13th album of the same name and played 32 dates across United States and Canada.

They will perform tracks from their acclaimed albums 4:44 and Lemonade, as well as their extensive back catalogue of hits. The duo are two of the biggest names in music with a combined 43 Grammy Awards between them and well over 200 million records sold worldwide.

Find out how to get tickets for On the Run Tour II below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday March 23.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £25-£160, plus booking fees. Price breakdowns are currently unavailable.

What are the tour dates?

6 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June – London Stadium, London

