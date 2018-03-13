Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This week Beyonce and Jay-Z confirmed rumours of a joint tour coming to the UK.

The power couple will perform this side of the Atlantic as part of On the Run II Tour. This includes a London Stadium show on June 15.

Other cities include Cardiff, Glasgow and Manchester during the summer run. It marks the first time the two have toured the UK together.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from their critically acclaimed albums 4:44 and Lemonade, as well as their back catalogue of hits.

There are plenty of presales taking place over the next week for fans to get their hands on tickets, find out how below.

How to access Beyhive and TIDAL presales

If you join the Beyhive at www.beyonce.com/presale, you will receive advance access to On the Run II Tour tickets. You will be emailed details on how to buy tickets for 10am on Monday, March 19.

If you sign up or start a free trial on TIDAL at tidal.com/gb you can also receive the access to presale tickets for the same time and dates.

How to get tickets in the Citi presale

If you're a Citi cardmember you'll be able to access On the Run II tickets from 12pm on Monday, March 19. These tickets will be available from concerts.livenation.com/citi.

When is the O2 presale?

O2 customers will be available to access priority tickets from 9am on Thursday, March 22. Go to the website at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets, where you can select your preferred city and dates.

You'll then be taken to Ticketmaster to purchase your presale tickets.

How to buy general sale tickets

If you miss out on tickets in the presale, then the general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, March 23. Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced at £160 / £110 / £85 / £65 / £45 / £25, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

6 June – Principality Stadium, Cardiff

9 June – Hampden Park, Glasgow

13 June – Etihad Stadium, Manchester

15 June – London Stadium, London

What is the London Stadium seating plan?

London Stadium's seating plan features a general standing area, a golden circle standing area, lower tier, mid tier and upper tier seating.

Price brackets for these tiers are currently unavailable but tickets will be priced between £25-£160, according to Ticketmaster.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.