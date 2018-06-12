The video will start in 8 Cancel

The wait is finally over as Beyoncé & Jay-Z are coming to London this weekend.

Music's most powerful couple will play two nights at London Stadium on June 15 and 16.

They're bringing their On the Run II Tour to the UK throughout June for a string of huge stadium shows.

It'll mark the first time they've ever played headline shows together in the UK as they play their greatest hits alongside their collaborations.

This includes their first '03 Bonnie and Clyde as well as Drunk in Love, Upgrade U, Crazy in Love and Deja Vu.

After playing Cardiff and Glasgow it looks like London will be in for treat across the two nights.

Find out below everything you need to know about the OTR II Tour.

Tickets

On the Run II will be at London Stadium for two nights on Friday June 15 and Saturday June 16.

Tickets are still available for Saturday, including lower and upper tier seated tickets, as well as standing tickets in the north pitch.

They are available from Ticketmaster here.

Seating plan

Here's a standard map of the stadium, the standing section will be split with north, east and west standing areas as well as smaller VIP sections.

Stage times

The exact stage times haven't been confirmed yet, but based on their Cardiff performance, the support act will begin at 7pm with Beyoncé and Jay-Z taking to the stage shortly afterwards.

The support in the UK is a DJ who's warming the crowds up, with the couple coming on almost immediately after.

The show will likely finish at 10.30pm ready for an 11pm curfew.

Setlist

(Image: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment)

According to setlist.fm on the opening night of the tour in Cardiff they played the following setlist:

Holy Grail

Part II (On the Run)

'03 Bonnie & Clyde

Drunk in Love

Diva / Clique

Dirt Off Your Shoulder

On to the Next One

Fuckwithmeyouknowigotit

***Flawless (Remix) / Feeling Myself

Top Off

Naughty Girl / Big Pimpin'

Run This Town

Baby Boy / You Don't Love Me (No, No, No)

Bam

Hold Up / Countdown

Sorry / Me, Myself & I

99 Problems

Ring the Alarm / Don't Hurt Yourself

I Care / 4:44

No Church in the Wild

Song Cry

Resentment

Family Feud

Upgrade U

N****s in Paris

Beach Is Better

Formation

Run the World (Girls)

Public Service Announcement

The Story of O.J.

Déjà Vu

Show Me What You Got / Crazy in Love

Freedom

U Don't Know

Young Forever / Perfect Duet

Merchandise

For many concert goers a big part of the day is getting their hands on the merchandise. A number of fans have posted snaps of the merch stand at the OTR II Tour giving you an idea of what to expect:

Getting there

Address: Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, London, E20 2ST

Car park: There is no public car parking at London Stadium. Limited blue badge parking is available.

Tubes and trains:

Stratford station (20 minute walk) is served by the following:

Central and Jubilee lines

Docklands Light Railway (DLR)

National Rail services operated by Greater Anglia and C2C.

London Overground

Taxis:

Black cabs are available from the taxi rank in Montfichet Road, outside the Northern Ticket Hall at Stratford station (near Starbucks on the Lower Ground Floor).

For your return journey, black cabs can be found at a temporary rank at Pool Street.

Accessibility

Disabled access:

All turnstile blocks have disabled access doors, and the main concourses are level and step free, with accessible lifts spread across all levels.

Accessible seating

Accessible seating is available on each level at London Stadium, including: aisle seats, seats with few or no steps nearby, seats which have nothing directly in front of them, and those closest to toilet facilities.

Numerous rest areas and benches are located across Stadium Island and Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park.

Assistance dogs

They are welcome into London Stadium, and can stay in wheelchair bays.