Betty Who has announced two London dates as part of her 2018 European tour.

The Australian popstar will perform a headline set at Bush Hall on May 31. She will also perform at Mighty Hoopla festival on June 3.

The singer announced the news on Twitter, saying: "I am SO excited to finally announce that I will be touring Europe in May/June AND playing The Mighty Hoopla! This has been a dream of mine for SO long and I can’t believe I will be dancing and singing with you all so soon."

This marks the first time the singer has toured Europe despite releasing her debut single back in 2012.

Who has released two LPs Take Me When You Go and The Valley, which feature singles including Somebody Loves You and I Love You Always Forever.

Since then she's parted ways with major label RCA, and has released her latest single Ignore Me independently. She has also collaborated with Troye Sivan and won a NewNowNext Award for Best New Artist.

The Mighty Hoopla festival will also see sets from Lily Allen, TLC and Belinda Carlise.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

Tickets for the Mighty Hoopla festival are now available here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £13.25.

