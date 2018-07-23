The video will start in 8 Cancel

Bestival 2018 is just weeks away as it returns to new home Lulworth Castle.

On August 2-5 fans will flock to Dorset to catch some of the biggest names in dance and R&B music, and everything in between.

This year will see headline sets from London Grammar, M.I.A. and Mark Ronson and Diplo's super group Silk City.

Other artists performing across the weekend include the legendary Grace Jones and Chaka Khan as well as Jorja Smith, Mura Masa and Stefflon Don.

(Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The annual event started by Rob Da Bank is known for its eclectic lineup and vibrant crowds who take part in fancy dress across the weekend.

It's billed as the most colourful show on earth and there's still a chance to get tickets ahead of next month.

Find out below all you need to know about Bestival.

How to still get tickets

You can still buy tickets for Bestival from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Adult tickets:

Weekend camping - £193



Day ticket - £66.80

Student tickets:

Weekend camping - £183



Day ticket - £58.75

Teen tickets (13-17):

Weekend camping - £129.35



Day ticket - £44.50

Plus VIP options are also available across the weekend. Find out more here.

Getting there

(Image: Matt Cardy/Getty Images)

The festival is located at Lulworth Estate in Dorset and accessible by rail, coach and car.

The campsite car park opens at 9am on Thursday August 2 and close at 6pm on Monday August 6.

If you're looking to head to Bestival by coach you can choose from a number of pick-up points across the UK with Big Green Coach.

If you're travelling by shuttle bus or taxi into the festival site you'll be picked up and dropped off at the Green Gate.

What's the festival map?

The festival have told fans that the map for 2018 is still under construction but to use last year's as a guide.

This map gives a general overview of the entire festival site including campsite and car parks at Bestival. So ahead of your travels to the event you can figure out the best place to park in relation to where you want to camp.

This map is a more detailed version of the stages at Bestival including the location of the main stage The Castle Stage where you can catch headliners Mark Ronson & Diplo, London Grammar and M.I.A. Plus you can also see where The Lawn, Ambient Forest and Kids Area are located at the Bestival site.

The final map gives you an idea of where to find the many dance stages at Bestival.

Who's on the lineup?

The Castle Stage - London Grammar / Silk City (Diplo & Mark Ronson) / M.I.A. / Grace Jones / Plan B / Chaka Khan / First Aid Kit / Mura Masa

Thundercat / Jimmy Cliff / David Rodigan & The Outlook Orchestra / Stefflon Don / Kojey Radical / Dubioza Kolektiv / Gentleman's Dub Club / Songhoy Blues / The Cuban Brothers

The Big Moon / IDLES / This Is The Kit / Chaka Demus & Pliers / Oh My God! It's The Church / London Contemporary Voices: YESYESYES Party / L.A. Salami / Son of Dave / Disco Yoga / Rajasthan Heritage Band / Wight Waves

The Big Top - Jorja Smith / Sundara Karma / Kelela / Django Django / IAMDDB / Mabel / Charlotte De Witte / Lotto Boyzz / Not3s / Kojo Funds / Ghetts

Casisdead / Mr Jukes / Plastic Mermaids / Agoria (Live) / Mike Skinner & Murkage Pres Tonga: Holy Goof, Donea'o & Jaykae / Phil Taggart Presents Slacker: Ratboy, Shame, Superfood, Black Honey, Confidence Man, Totus and WhenYoung / Sink the Pink presents Ta'Dah! / Adrian Sherwood

(Image: Yui Mok/PA Wire)

We Are Scientists / Nilufer Yanya / Ebenezer / Hak Baker / MT Wolf / Grace Cater / Mellah / Blossom Caldarone / Kitty, Daisy & Lewis / The Correspondents / House Gospel Choir - Frankie Knuckles Special / Beans On Toast / Dutty Moonshine Band / Digital Love: A Tribute to Daft Punk / London Astrobeat Orchestra Performs: Talking Heads / Elvana: Elvis fronted Nirvana / Patawawa / Park Hotel

Temple - Rudimental (DJ set) / Bicep (DJ set) / Oasis X Bestival: Amelie Lens, Nastia, Butch, La Fleur, Benjamin Damage, Alex Niggeman B2B Denis Horvat & Amine K

Solardo / Camelphat / Honey Dijon / Mall Grab / Denis Sulta / Artwork / Flava D / Palms Trax / Objekt / Darkzy / Fineart / Mella Dee / Moxie / Eli & Fur / Thomas URV / Haai / Jamz Supernova / Ellie Prohan / Tasha / Goldierocks / Tasty Lopez / Bradley Gunn Raver

For the full lineup go to www.bestival.net/line-up.

