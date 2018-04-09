The video will start in 8 Cancel

Ben Howard is back with a new single and details of a UK tour.

The singer-songwriter released A Boat To An Island On The Wall this week, the first track from his upcoming third studio album Noonday Dream. It's due for release on June 1 and marks his first new solo material in four years.

He will also embark on a European tour in May which includes four UK dates. Howard will play two nights at London's Eventim Apollo on June 13 and 14 as part of the tour.

Other cities include Manchester and Edinburgh, which will see his new material played live for the first time.

Find out how to get presale tickets for his highly anticipated tour below.

How do I access presale tickets?

If fans preorder his forthcoming album Noonday by 12pm on Tuesday April 10 you'll receive presale access.

To buy the album go to his website store.benhowardmusic.co.uk.

When do they go on sale?

Presale tickets go on sale Wednesday April 11 at 9am via Ticketmaster.

How much are tickets?

Both standing and seated tickets for the London show are priced at £40.

The Manchester show is priced at £33 and Edinburgh is priced at £34.40-£45.40.

What are the tour dates?

June 13 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 14 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 28 - Edinburgh, Playhouse

June 29 - Manchester, Albert Hall

June 30 - Cornwall, Eden Sessions

