Ben Howard has announced details of a headline UK tour.

The singer-songwriter will play two O2 Brixton Academy shows on January 16-17.

He will also head to Cardiff's Motorpoint Arena and Manchester's O2 Apollo later this year.

This follows up his sold-out tour taking place this June which sees him play tracks from his latest album Noonday Dream for the first time.

Released earlier this month it reached the top five on the UK Albums Chart, becoming his third consecutive LP to do so.

It received acclaim from critics and features singles including A Boat to an Island on the Wall.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 15.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 presale takes place at 10am on Wednesday June 13.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.75, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

December 8 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

December 10 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 11 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

January 16 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

January 17 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

