Ben Howard has announced a string of live dates for 2018.

The singer-songwriter will mark his return with two London shows at the Eventim Apollo. He will play in Hammersmith on June 13 and 14.

This comes as he also announces details of his third studio album entitled Noonday Dream. Due for release on June 1, the LP features ten tracks including lead single A Boat To An Island On The Wall.

It was premiered last night (March 4) on BBC Radio 1 and was named Annie Mac's Hottest Record. You can listen to it on Spotify here.

The album will follow up his debut Every Kingdom and number one LP I Forget Where We Were.

These UK dates follow up a European tour announcement last month which kicks off in Lisbon. Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

The general sale takes place at 9am on Friday April 13.

How much are tickets?

Both standing and seated tickets are priced at £40.

What are the tour dates?

June 13 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 14 - London, Eventim Apollo

June 28 - Edinburgh, Playhouse

June 29 - Manchester, Albert Hall

June 30 - Cornwall, Eden Sessions

What's the album tracklist?

Nica Libres At Dusk Towing The Line A Boat To An Island On The Wall What The Moon Does Someone In The Doorway All Down The Mines (interlude) The Defeat A Boat To An Island, Part II / Agatha's Song There's Your Man Murmurations

