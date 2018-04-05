The video will start in 8 Cancel

Baxter Dury has announced details of a UK tour for November.

The artist will play at the O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on November 10. He will also head to Sheffield, Bristol, Glasgow and Manchester.

In 2017 he released his fifth studio album Prince of Tears, which featured single Miami. The LP marked his first release with Heavenly Recordings.

It was his first album in three years and went on to reach the top 50 of the UK Albums Chart.

This April and May he will support Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds across their UK arena tour.

Find out how to get tickets to his November 2018 tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £19.25, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

November 6 - Sheffield, Plug

November 7 - Glasgow, SWG3 TV

November 8 - Manchester, O2 Ritz

November 9 - Bristol, SWX

November 10 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

